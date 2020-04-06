East Lampeter Township police investigate Turkey Hill robbery

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — East Lampeter Township police are investigating a robbery that occurred April 1 at the Turkey Hill on Old Philadelphia Pike.

After responding to the robbery around 8:12 p.m., police discovered a woman entered the store with a knife, demanding money. She left after being given an undisclosed amount of money.

Police believe the women is same person who robbed the Turkey Hill on March 26.

She is described as white or light-skinned Hispanic, in her 40s, thin, and around 5’0 tall.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Edgell at 717 291-4676.