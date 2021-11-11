East Lampeter Township police investigate Wednesday afternoon fatal crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Lampeter Township Police Department continues to investigate a fatal crash on the 2300 block of Old Philadelphia Pike. The crash involved a passenger car and a tractor-trailer.

According to the report, an initial investigation revealed that the passenger car traveled westbound and crossed over in the eastbound lane, striking the rear axles of a trailer.

The driver of the passenger car was declared dead at the scene. Cody Tietjens, 19, of Lancaster, was identified as the driver of the car. The two passengers of the car were transported to Lancaster General Hospital for medical treatment. The drive of the tractor-trailer did not sustain any injuries.

The roadway was closed for four hours on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The Witmer Fire Company, LEMSA, Gordonville Ambulance, Lancaster County Major Crash Team, Lancaster County DA, and Lancaster County Coroner all assisted with the initial investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to reach out to Lieutenant Rob Eachus, East Lampeter Police Department, at 717-291-4676.

