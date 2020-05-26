East Lampeter Township Police investigating shooting at a Lancaster motel

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — East Lampeter Township Police were dispatched to the Econo Lodge/Dutch View Motel for the report of a shooting early Tuesday morning.
Police say at approximately 12:43 a.m. a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg in a first-floor room.
The victim was transported to a local hospital and is undergoing surgery.
Police believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Chris Jones, East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.
