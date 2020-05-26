Live Now
Good Day PA!

East Lampeter Township Police investigating shooting at a Lancaster motel

Lancaster

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:
police_lights_tilted_red_305917

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — East Lampeter Township Police were dispatched to the Econo Lodge/Dutch View Motel for the report of a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police say at approximately 12:43 a.m. a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg in a first-floor room.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is undergoing surgery. 

Police believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Chris Jones, East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.

Top Stories:

State Police looking for missing, endangered Dauphin County woman

Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery’s memorial tribute, motorcyclists ride for fallen

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

Don't Miss