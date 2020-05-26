East Lampeter Township Police investigating shooting at a Lancaster motel

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — East Lampeter Township Police were dispatched to the Econo Lodge/Dutch View Motel for the report of a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police say at approximately 12:43 a.m. a 29-year-old man was shot in the leg in a first-floor room.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is undergoing surgery.

Police believe this was a targeted incident and not a random act.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Chris Jones, East Lampeter Township Police at 717-291-4676.

Top Stories:

State Police looking for missing, endangered Dauphin County woman

Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery’s memorial tribute, motorcyclists ride for fallen