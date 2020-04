LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are asking for public assistance in finding 17-year-old Janaya Lopez who was last seen at her home on March 27.

Lopez was last seen on the 100 block of North Ronks Road, Ronks, Pa. around 10 a.m. Police have identified her as Hispanic, around 5’3, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She is believed to be in the Lancaster City area.

Anyone with information on Lopez is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at 717 291-4676.