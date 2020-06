LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — East Lampeter Township Police Department is looking for a missing teenager who they say failed to return home after a church service.

Police say 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfus has been missing since Sunday. She was last seen on a farm on Stumptown Road (Bird-In-Hand) wearing a tan dress, white apron and white cape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police Department at 717 291-4676 or submit a tip through Crimewatch.