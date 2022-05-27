EAST PETERSBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from East Petersburg has been arrested for assault and drug possession after a domestic altercation occurred during the morning hours of Friday, May 27.

According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, at around 4:20 a.m. officers responded to a domestic incident in progress involving 35-year-old Justin Eckman.

Police say Eckman was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with his father where he reportedly struck his father with a baseball bat and caused significant injury. Eckman was taken into custody without incident.

While being arrested, Eckman was found to be in possession of suspected heroin and other drug-related paraphernalia. He was then transported to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Headquarters where was processed on those charges.