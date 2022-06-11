EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from East Petersburg, Lancaster County has been charged with aggravated assault and six other charges stemming from incidents with five individuals on Saturday, May 28.

According to Manor Township Police, at 10:45 p.m., Corporal Rockie Tice responded to Mud Island on the Susquehanna River for an assault that occurred. Cpl. Tice met with five victims who all sustained various levels of injury from a man known to them as 21-year-old Ajor Sawyer from East Petersburg.



The first victim told Cpl. Tice, they were punched multiple times in the face and kicked down a flight of stairs by Sawyer and sustained serious injury. A second victim was punched in the face by Sawyer and lost teeth as a result.

A third victim was punched multiple times in the head by Sawyer. The fourth victim claimed that Sawyer entered a cabin without permission or consent of the owner and punched them in the face while they were sleeping.

The fifth victim was attempting to keep Sawyer away from another person with a plastic chair, when Sawyer pushed the chair into the victim’s face, causing bruising.

After hearing from all five victims, Cpl. Tice located Sawyer and saw that Sawyer was under the influence of alcohol.

Sawyer was arrested on the following charges:

1 count of Aggravated Assault

1 count of Burglary

3 counts of Simple Assault

1 count of Disorderly Conduct

1 count of Harassment

1 count of Criminal Trespass

1 count of Public Drunkenness

Court documents state that Sawyer has his preliminary hearing on June 21.