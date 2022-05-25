EAST PETERSBERG BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from East Petersburg has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats after a domestic disturbance that occurred on Tuesday, May 24.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, officers responded to a domestic assault that occurred in front of 1971 Broad Street in the Borough. Because of an investigation, officers learned that Alex Elias Hernandez assaulted his partner who was punched in the face and threatened with other violence.

Because of this, Hernandez was arrested on the scene and transported to Lancaster County Prison for booking and processing.

According to court documents, Hernandez was unable to post bail which was set at $125,000, and remains incarcerated. He has his preliminary hearing on Thursday, May 25.