EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Come the new year, East Petersburg will be policed by a different department.

The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department will start services for the borough on Jan. 1.

That department also covers Clay, Penn and Warwick townships, keeping about 42,000 residents safe.

East Petersburg started looking for other options after police costs from Manheim Township nearly doubled.

The borough is paying more than $800,000 for the switch.