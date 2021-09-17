Eastern Lancaster County School District updates mask mandate; an exception allowed

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — As of Monday, Sept. 13., Eastern Lancaster County School District is allowing “relief from mask and face-covering mandates” as long a request for Exception Form is filled out, signed, and submitted to the school.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Exceptions are allowed and accepted without a medical professional’s signature. Students must wear a mask if they do not have the exception form signed and returned by their parents. According to a letter sent to parents, the forms must be submitted by Friday, Sept. 24.

“For those who wish an alternative to in-person learning, we encourage those families to switch over to our ElancOnline program,” Robert M. Hollister, superintendent, said in the letter to parents.

The letter also included the latest COVID-19 conditions at the district’s schools:

Blue Ball Elementary — Total 5 positive cases, 2 staff, 3 learners (4 in the building during infectious period)

— Total 5 positive cases, 2 staff, 3 learners (4 in the building during infectious period) Brecknock Elementary — Total 2 positive cases, 0 staff, 2 learners (0 in the building during infectious period)

— Total 2 positive cases, 0 staff, 2 learners (0 in the building during infectious period) New Holland Elementary — Total 11 positive cases, 3 staff, 8 learners (8 in the building during infectious period)

— Total 11 positive cases, 3 staff, 8 learners (8 in the building during infectious period) Garden Spot Secondary Campus (7-12) — Total 38 positive cases, 3 staff, 35 learners (34 in the building during infectious period)

For more information, visit the district’s News and Announcements page by clicking here.