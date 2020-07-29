Edward Hand Middle School renamed Southeast Middle School for upcoming school year

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The School District of Lancaster announced Tuesday night, that the Edward Hand Middle School will be called Southeast Middle School for the upcoming school year.
The decision was made after a phone and email survey from parents connected to the school.
The district says it’s a temporary name for the 2020-21 school year.
The process to pick a permanent name will start in September.
