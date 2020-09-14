Eight people arrested after protests in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Eight people were arrested Sunday night after protests broke out after an officer shot and killed a man Sunday.

Protesters threw items at officers, and also caused damage to the Police station, a parked vehicle and the front of the U.S. Post Office building. Many business owners have also reported damage to their businesses.

Officers used chemical munitions to attempt to disperse the rioters as the suspects piled trash and debris at the intersection of N. Prince St. and W. Chestnut St.

Officers made a total of eight arrests relation to the arson/riot outside of the Police station. All suspects arrested were transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police station for processing and to be held for arraignment. Four of the eight suspects live outside of Lancaster County. Two suspects were armed with handguns, which were recovered by officers after the arrests.