eLearning Toolkit looks to assist school districts throughout shutdown

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Schools across the area are trying to adjust as a state-wide shutdown continues due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The shutdown, which is going to last at least another week and a half, has educators looking for ways to help their students learn.

Some districts in Lancaster County say they are prepared to move to online learning.

Manheim Township School District is asking students and parents to pick up iPads so they can start online learning, and the Elizabethtown Area School District also plans to start online learning next week.

However, other school districts in Lancaster County said they aren’t ready for online learning.

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania Education SecretaryPedro Rivera said Intermediate Units should help bridge the gap between the districts.

The Intermediate Unit that serves Lancaster and Lebanon County has created a tool to do that. The eLearning Toolkit has resources for districts that are ready to move forward with online learning, and resources for districts who are not.

Ken Zimmerman, the Supervisor of Instructional Technology with the Lebanon-Lancaster Intermediate Unit, said districts who aren’t ready for online learning might have to get worksheets and other resources to students.

Critics have said the approach could encourage a gap in learning, but Zimmerman said during the unprecedented times it’s important to get resources to students any way possible.

“There’s a lot of great online resources. but there’s also a lot of good analog resources that can be used to support an enrich and support learning,” Zimmerman said.