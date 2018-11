Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - Students heading to Rohrerstown Elementary in the Hempfield School District turned around and went back home Tuesday morning.

Classes at the elementary school were canceled for an electrical issue.

Emergency personnel responded to the school around 7:30 a.m., but the district did not say why.

Rohrerstown staff was told to report to the administration building at their normal start time.