Electricity shutoffs in Ephrata bode ominously for rest of PA

EPHRATA, Pa (WHTM) — As people continue to struggle financially because of the pandemic, electricity shutoffs have resumed in one part of Lancaster County.

Thursday was the second round of shutoffs since Ephrata resumed doing so for people with past-due bills. Ephrata Borough has its own municipality and therefore was allowed to resume electricity disconnections.

Joy Ashley, director of Ephrata Area Social Services, said families have been coming into her office looking for help on their bills.

“When you are struggling to pay your rent during the pandemic and you lost your job, unemployment has not come through yet, and you don’t want to lose the roof over your head, you focus on the top priority things and rent, housing is the top priority,” she explained.

Ephrata Borough Council authorized shutoffs to restart in early August after having them on hold since April.

Robert Thompson, Ephrata Borough manager, says the average person who owes money on their electric bill owes $544. He said the council looked for reinstatement because they didn’t want anyone falling anymore behind on their bills.

Kelly Ernst Warner, coordinator of the Nothern Lancaster Hub, said the situation for those facing shutoffs could get worse next week when Pennsylvania ends its eviction moratorium.

“People are facing evictions as well as facing shutoff for electric and potentially facing shutoff for water and sewer,” she said.

Ernst Warner said Northern Lancaster Hub has already spent $10,000 for Covid-19 relief trying to help families catch up on their bills. She said the social service organization will likely spend another $10,000 this week.

“After that, it’s going to be very challenging,” Warner said. “We don’t have an infinite supply of CARES money. We’re doing our best to help as many people as possible.”

Thompson told abc27 the borough is trying to work with residents who are behind on their bills.

The issue in Ephrata could be soon seen across the state, though. There are reports the Pennsylvania Utility Commission, which oversees utilities across the state, is also considering allowing a move to allow shutoffs to resume.