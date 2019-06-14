Elizabethtown College announces program, staff cuts

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown College says it is cutting staff and programs, beginning in the fall.

A college spokesperson said E-town will phase out majors in philosophy and theatre and minors in theatre, peace and conflict studies, and film studies over the next academic year.

Fifteen students are affected by the discontinuation of the majors and minors. All students will either graduate before the programs are phased out or will have plans crafted for them to ensure they graduate in their major as declared.

Seven faculty/instructional staff positions will be furloughed on July 1, 2020. All will continue to teach through the next academic year.

Seven staff positions were eliminated. Fourteen open positions at the college will remain vacant at this time, the spokesperson said.