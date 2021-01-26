Elizabethtown College matches student deposits to fundraise for local non-profits

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local college is hoping a creative fundraiser will help raise money for a Midstate non-profit organization.

Starting in February, Elizabethtown College will match 100% of the deposits of incoming students — the money students put down to secure their spot at the school — and give to to local non-profits.

Administrators say they’re hoping to raise $15,000 with the initiative.

“We know it’s been a tough year for everyone. We want to do our part to help and make sure everyone is taken care of,” said Adam Smith, senior director of admissions for Elizabethtown College.

This will be the second year that the school will use this unique fundraising technique.