Elizabethtown College student tests positive for COVID-19

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown College says one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.

The college says the student traveled overseas during spring break and has been in self-quarantine since March 12. The student did not experience any symptoms prior to self-isolating.

Elizabethtown College says it received the test results Sunday and immediately started contacting those who may have been in direct contact with the student.

Elizabethtown College previously announced classes will remain remote through the rest of the spring 2020 semester.