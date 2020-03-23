Live Now
ABC27 News Daybreak
1  of  18
Closings & Delays
Adams Co. Careerlink Belco Community Credit Union Calvary Independent Harrisburg Centenary United Methodist Church Cumberland Co. Senior Centers Dover Township Hampden Township MOUNT ZION EVAN LUTHERAN,.LEWISBERRY Mt Zion Lutheran Church in York PA CareerLink Lebanon Co. Presbyterian Congregation/Middletown Salem Lutheran Church, Marion Salem U.C.C. Harrisburg Shippensburg First Church of God Skylimitmarketing Sport Memorabilia Auction Rescheduled St. Peters Lutheran Church Highspire United Baptist Walnut Street Upper Dauphin Area High School Art Dept

Elizabethtown College student tests positive for COVID-19

Lancaster
Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown College says one of its students tested positive for COVID-19.

The college says the student traveled overseas during spring break and has been in self-quarantine since March 12. The student did not experience any symptoms prior to self-isolating.

Elizabethtown College says it received the test results Sunday and immediately started contacting those who may have been in direct contact with the student.

Elizabethtown College previously announced classes will remain remote through the rest of the spring 2020 semester. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss