Elizabethtown College’s first female president resigns, search for replacement begins

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown College has entered 2022 without a president after Cecilia M. McCormick’s resignation, effective Dec. 31, 2021. McCormick said the increased time requirement due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her desire to focus on personal and family life led to her resignation.

McCormick served for two and a half years as president. She was the first female president of the college.

“While I am deeply honored and grateful to serve the Elizabethtown College community as its president, I have made the difficult decision to step down,” McCormick said. “I am proud of the work we have done to keep our college community safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

The chair of the Elizabethtown College Board of trustees said the board is committed to ensuring a smooth leadership transition and will announce an interim replacement soon. The presidential search process has also begun and will take several months to complete.