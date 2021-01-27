Elizabethtown EMT charged with illegally recording conversations with patients

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department arrested a man on Wednesday after investigating a wiretap violation in Elizabethtown.

Nathan Appel, a 23-year-old EMT with Northwest EMS, was visually and audibly recording interactions with patients without their knowledge while on duty, which violates both wiretap laws and the Northwest EMS policy.

Appel, a Manheim resident, has been charged with intersection, disclosure or use of wire electronic, or oral communications.