Elizabethtown Goodwill to get a makeover; demolition began June 16

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Heavy machinery came-a-knocking to the Goodwill store in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County. Demolition work began Wednesday, June 16, to make way for the brand new store to come.

Ceremonial shovels for the groundbreaking were in hand, but a giant claw did the heavy work on the old building on Market Street.

“It has been a labor of love in trying to get this location up and running to a point where now we’re a point where we can demolition the old building and stare brand new and have even a better store within the community of Elizabethtown, it’s fantastic,” Cheryl Kulp, Goodwill vide president of donated goods and retail, said.

A temporary Goodwill store and donation center is along Main Street in Mount Joy. the new Goodwill in Elizabethtown is set to open early next year.