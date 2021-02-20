Elizabethtown man with numerous convictions sentenced to prison for rape

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County man has been found guilty of rape by a jury and will serve up to 20 years in a state correctional institution on Friday, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Justin Burke, 24, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison followed by five years probation on charges that included rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault.

The Elizabethtown resident had 10 prior sexual assault victims and numerous other convictions, in February of 2020 he was sentenced to probation for groping 2 women at a Stevens College dormitory party and had to register on Megan’s Law list for 15 years.

“The only way to keep the public, and any woman within arms-length of him, safe, is to put him in prison,” said prosecutor Assistant District Attorney Amy Muller.

Judge Howard Knisley deemed Burke a sexually violent predator, making his 15 year Megan’s Law list registration a lifetime registration, and an enhanced notification requirement.