LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Elizabethtown School Board will vote on a million dollars worth of proposed budget cuts and some community members are planning to rally in front of the high school prior to the meeting Tuesday night.

According to abc27’s media partner, LNP, the school board asked the district administration to come up with a list of items that could yield $1 million in budget cuts. The plan is to avoid a 3% property tax increase.

The list included getting rid of extracurricular activities, including sports, music, and clubs. Other potential cuts include eliminating all bus transportation except for special education students and staffing reductions.

Tuesday night’s school board meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.