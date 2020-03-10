Elizabethtown School District to hold public discussion for considering consolidation, closure of elementary school

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Elizabethtown School District will hold a public comment during its school board meeting Tuesday night to discuss a district consolidation plan.

Last month, parents received an automated phone call telling them the district was considering renovating the Rheems Elementary School.

Now talk of closing the school has parents upset. District officials say right now it’s just an idea being floated around.

The district website outlines possibly consolidating four elementary schools into two. A district spokesperson said the idea is preliminary and told a parent that if it is approved, the school wouldn’t close for two or three years.

Mill Road Elementary School could also close as part of the consolidation plan. The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

For more on the proposal, click here.