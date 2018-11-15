Elizabethtown students returned to schools after wintry weather halts bus service Copyright by WHTM - All rights reserved Video

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) - The Elizabethtown Area School District says it has set up a "shelter-like environment" at each school because buses were unable to get all students home.

The buses returned the students to their schools where parents could pick them up, according to a statement on the district's website.

Some buses did not return to the school to which they are assigned.

The district said about 500 students were affected, but that number dwindled as parents picked up their children. District staff remained with the students.

The district said Durham School Services, the district’s contracted transportation provider, was unable to complete the afternoon bus runs due to numerous road closures and unsafe travel conditions.

Administrators asked families to reunify with their child at the schools listed below. Students were released to a parent or guardian as well as emergency contacts upon parent verification.

Reunification Point at the High School:

Students still not home from buses E2, E5 (EAHS students only), 203 from East High Street Elementary and families with students in both the EAMS and EAHS facilities.

Reunification Point at the Middle School:

Students still not home from buses E2 (EAMS students only), E5 (EAMS students only), and E12

Reunification Point at the Bear Creek School:

Students still not home from buses E1, E9, E16, E17, E18, E19, E21, E23, E24, E26, 215, and 301.

Reunification Point at East High Street Elementary School:

Students still not home from buses E20 and 217

Reunification Point at Mill Road Elementary School:

Students still not home from buses E6 and E27

Reunification Point at Bainbridge Elementary School:

Students still not home from buses E7, E12, 211, and 219

Reunification Point at Rheems Elementary School:

Students still not home from buses E5 (Rheems students only), E10, E11 and 208.

Online: Elizabethtown Area School District