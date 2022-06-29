LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — An Elizabethtown woman has been sentenced to between two months and one year in prison after exposing herself to inmates of the Lancaster County Prison.

In September 2021, Elisabell Berrios was found lying on the hood of a silver Volkswagen sedan with two children in the backseat of the vehicle. Inmates could be heard shouting from within the prison.

A prison K9 officer says Berrios exposed her breasts while on top of the car, resulting in yelling from inmates within the prison. The children were running around the car and swinging from a speed limit sign at the time of the incident.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to the police report, Berrios was at the prison to see a specific inmate connected to a case involving her.

The assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case said during the trial that Berrios was belligerent towards the responding officers and bragged about her behavior afterward.

Berrios was sentenced to the third-degree misdemeanor conviction following a June trial in which the jury deliberated for eight minutes.