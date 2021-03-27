Emergency responders come together for PSA video about new Move Over Law

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — Exactly one month from Saturday, the new move over law goes into effect in Pennsylvania.

It stiffens penalties to protect emergency responders on the side of the road.

Hundreds of emergency responders stood together at the Manheim Auto Auction to shoot a public service announcement, making sure everyone is aware of the changes and how to save lives.

As pandemic restrictions start to lift, that means more drivers on the roads and increased dangers for responders.

“I hate that families have to go through what we are going through because someone did not slow down and move over. We have to spread this message far and wide,” said Deb Laudenslager.

Laudenslager lost her son Tyler eight months ago when he was struck and killed operating a tow truck on the side of the highway.

“It was kind of touching to have those families there as well as some other responders that had been struck and injured there and are still fighting to recover. Frankly, they’ll probably never be able to walk again,” said Todd Leiss, traffic incident management coordinator with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Almost 300 responders and 140 vehicles were involved in the PSA video shoot with one goal in mind.

“We wanted to show the unity and the message that all responders want to go home to their families at their end of their shift,” Leiss said.

The new Move Over Law will double the fines from the previous steer clear law, clarifies you need to move over and if you can’t, slow down to at least 20 mph under the speed limit.

It also covers disabled vehicles and drivers sitting on the side of the road.

“If I’m a motorist that has my four ways on and I have a cone, a sign or a flare behind my vehicle, I’m covered under the move over law,” Leiss said.

So when you see emergency lights or even those four-way blinkers on a car, think twice to save a life.

“Even if we change one person’s attitude or one person’s awareness we still improved responder safety,” Leiss said.

Leiss said while they were shooting that PSA, the 11th emergency responder in 2021 was struck and killed in Arizona.

So even though the enhanced law goes into effect on April 27, you should start slowing down and moving over now.