Emergency response vehicle struck days after Pennsylvania’s toughened Move Over Law

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An emergency response vehicle was hit while responding to an incident on US 222 northbound less than one week after Pennsylvania’s toughened Move Over Law was implemented.

Emergency responders from the West Earl Fire Company were called to an incident during the early morning hours on Monday. The first responders then set up traffic cones tapering vehicles to move into the right-hand lane.

Shortly after the lane shutdown was in place, a driver traveling northbound failed to move over and struck the rear of the stationary traffic unit.

The driver then continued driving over additional cones and past the scene until a nearby police officer stopped the driver a short distance away.

Credit: West Earl Fire Company

Credit: West Earl Fire Company

In a Facebook post, members of the West Earl Township Police Department wrote “We at WEFC are extremely thankful that there were no injuries to any of our members. The Traffic unit did the job it was designed to do in protecting the scene.”

The incident comes less than a week after Pennsylvania implemented its newly-toughened “Move Over Law” — supplementing the existing “Steer Clear Law.”

Under the new law, motorists are required to move over one lane or — if they can’t do that safely — slow down to 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit (so 25 mph, for example, in a 45 mph zone).

Among other provisions, the enhanced law raises the fine from $250 to $500 for a first-time offender

and includes stranded motorists alongside emergency responders and construction crews as people requiring the extra attention.