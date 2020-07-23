Employee at Kohl’s in Lancaster tests positive for Covid-19

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2018, fie photo, a Kohl’s sign is shown in front of a Kohl’s store in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Kohl’s reports that an employee at its Park City Mall location has tested positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson said the employee is “receiving the appropriate medical attention” and that the store “took appropriate steps with the other associates [who] had close contact.”

The store is looking to take extra measures to maintain a clean area and offered the following guidelines stores are implementing:

All Kohl’s associates participate in mandatory wellness and temperature checks before their shifts. Any associate who has a temperature or exhibits other common COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to return home and seek medical attention.

All Kohl’s associates wear masks and gloves while in the store.

All associates undergo health and safety training on new policies and procedures before returning to work.

Kohl’s has reduced the number of associates in the store at one time and is adjusting associate placement within the store as necessary to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Kohl’s has physically rearranged breakrooms, training rooms and offices to encourage proper social distancing.

Kohl’s has set up several associate sanitation stations to provide easy access to hand sanitizer and cleaning supplies, and continues to encourage healthy behaviors in accordance with CDC guidelines, such as thorough hand washing, regular usage of hand sanitizer and cleaning measures for surfaces.

