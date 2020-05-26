Employee at Sheetz on Oregon Pike tests positive for COVID-19

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Sheetz says an employee who last worked May 19 at the 1699 Oregon Pike location has tested positive for coronavirus.

The inside of the store will be closed in the meanwhile, although gas sales will be available for credit or debit cards.

“According to our on-going protocols, this store has been conducting daily cleaning, sanitization, and disinfecting,” a Sheetz representative said. “We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this closure and will continue to prioritize the well-being of our customers and employees as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis.”

Sheetz says all employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed.