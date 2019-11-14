Employee tripped fire sprinkler, caused $300,000 damage to hotel, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A restaurant employee is charged with arson after police say he set off a restroom fire sprinkler and caused $300,000 in damage to Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square.

Philip Key, 27, of Elizabethtown, was recorded by a security camera as he entered the restroom just before the sprinkler activation on Tuesday and as he exited the restroom soaking wet, Lancaster police said in a news release.

Key, a line cook at The Exchange restaurant and bar in the hotel, apparently set fire to paper napkins in the single-occupancy restroom. Burnt napkins were found in the restroom, and there was evidence of burning or charring around the sprinkler head, police said.

The fire alarm company confirmed the sprinkler activation had been started in the restroom outside The Exchange.

Evidence of burning or charring was observed around the sprinkler head in the bathroom in question.

Multiple levels of the hotel were damaged.

Key was taken into custody at his home Wednesday. He is charged with arson, causing a catastrophe, and criminal mischief by fire, all felonies.

He was committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

