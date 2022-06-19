EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Employees at an Ephrata Dollar Tree store were injured during an armed robbery on Saturday night.

Police responded to the 300 block of North Reading Road shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Saturday for a reported man with a gun inside the store. Officers arrived to find the man had already fled with cash through the back service door.

The store employees reported to police they were closing for the evening when they were approached by a male holding a gun who demanded cash. The male was described as approximately 6ft tall, dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and with his face covered.

Police say the male pointed a gun at the employees, threatened them, and moved them to where the cash was located. Each employee was struck on the head with the gun as the man took the cash and fled.

Each employee sustained an injury to the head and one employee was treated at the scene. A second employee, upon police arrival, collapsed and required transport to the hospital for medical treatment of her head injury.

The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has information concerning this robbery they’re asked to contact the Ephrata Police through their Crimewatch site, Facebook, or by calling 717-733-8611.