EMS president has 3 ideas to fix funding crisis, and they involve paying more

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Every time the sirens go off at the Susquehanna Valley EMS building, it means there is an emergency.

In the past, the state Legislature said an alarm should be sounding for those first responders. Last fall, the Legislature released a report that said EMS and volunteer fire departments are woefully underfunded.

Michael Fitzgibbons, president of Susquehanna Valley EMS, says one way to combat those funding problems is to ask municipalities to pay a fee for service.

“It would allow them to help subsidize EMS companies for the municipalities,” Fitzgibbons said.

A second idea Fitzgibbons has is creating an ambulance authority. His third idea involves combining volunteer fire and EMS and paying them.

“It’s definitely the one that makes the most sense,” Fitzgibbons said. “I mean, economically, strategically, it makes the most sense.”

All of those ideas involve you paying more for EMS services.

Fitzgibbons, who is trying to rally support for the ideas, says getting people to pay may have them realize the situation.

“The process has to get fixed,” Fitzgibbons stated. “The process for volunteer firefighter fire departments needs to get fixed and the process for EMS needs to get fixed.”