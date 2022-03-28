LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Students of Penn State Health Life Lion’s in-house emergency medical technician (EMT) training course got real-time experience responding to simulated accidents on Monday.

EMT students participated in a training exercise to simulate accidents and medical scenarios, where they responded in real time, treating actors who simulated realistic injuries and transporting them for additional medical treatment.

“EMS is facing the same staffing shortages as the rest of health care, and it is starting to impact the ability for EMS agencies to respond to calls,” said Scott Buchle, director of Penn State Health’s Life Lion.

Penn State Health Life Lion launched an in-house program to recruit, train, and hire new EMTs in late 2021.

The four-month training program takes place at Penn State Health’s EMS facility in Mount Joy, Lancaster County.

Upon completion of the program, EMTs are employed with Penn State Health Life Lion. The current class is the second class to complete training, and Penn State Health is recruiting students for a new session beginning in May.