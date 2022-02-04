Ephrata father sentenced for involvement with July 4 shooting by his son

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A father from Ephrata was sentenced up to seven years in prison for his involvement in a July 4 shooting by his son that started over an argument on Snapchat, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Mark Ivie Sr. pleaded nolo contendre, meaning accepting conviction but not admitting guilt, to a felony charge of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and a misdemeanor of simple assault in a negotiated guilty plea, leading to a three-and-a-half to seven-year sentence.

His son, Mark Ivie Jr., was sentenced 24 to 50 years in prison.

The shooting occurred after Ivie Jr.’s former coworker posted a video on Snapchat and Ivie Jr. responded, starting an argument. The argument continued during a Fourth of July party hosted by the former coworker, who was having a cookout with five friends. Ivie Jr. then sent his address to him so they could physically fight.

The former coworker and their five friends showed up to the Ivie home on Blackberry Lane, where they were waiting out front and met at the sidewalk.

Ivie Sr. was also holding an AR-15 rifle.

A fight broke out between Ivie Jr. and one of the group members and Ivie Sr. handed the gun over to his son before he punched one of the friends. Ivie Jr. then fired 14 rounds, striking four of them while two bullets hit nearby homes. A neighbor caught the incident on their surveillance system.

Ivie Sr. is now banned from possessing firearms and has to pay $81,000 in restitution and will report to Lancaster County Prison on May 4.