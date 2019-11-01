Ephrata jailed up to 27 years for setting fire to his own house

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man will serve at least nine years in prison for setting fire to his own house.

Michael T. Matthews will serve nine to 27 years in prison for felony aggravated arson regarding an incident May 14, 2018, on Hoover Drive.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller said Matthews placed people in significant danger when he set fire to the home, then hid out in a closet, forcing first responders to rescue him.

Assistant District Attorney Susan Ellison, who won the trial conviction in September, said Matthews has shown no remorse and taken no responsibility.

Ellison said at sentencing that the prospect of Matthews being released from prison is frightening.

When Ephrata police arrived at the home on the day of the fire, Matthews was at the front door and went inside and locked the door.

Police say a female was also home when Matthews set it ablaze, but she escaped on her own.

The DA’s office said Matthews was arrested after being released from the hospital.

A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal testified that the fire was intentionally set and the fire and smoke caused extensive damages causing the house to be condemned.

Ephrata police Detective Kenneth Lockhart filed charges which included aggravated arson (person present), arson and risking a catastrophe.