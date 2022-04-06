EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Ephrata has been arrested on charges of aggravated assault and other charges on Tuesday, April 5.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, 46-year-old Jose H. Vazquez was fired from his employer on the date mentioned. He was allegedly unloading a work truck from his former employer when he threatened a former coworker with a gun and then struck the coworker in the back of the head with the weapon.

The impact from the strike set off the gun, but no one was hit by the bullet. However, the victim required stitches to treat the cut he had received. Vazquez allegedly threatened the victim’s family as well.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Vazquez was charged with the following:

Aggravated Assault

Simple Assault

Terroristic Threats

Recklessly Endangering Another Person

False Imprisonment

Possessing Instruments of a Crime

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle



Vazquez was taken into custody at his home at around 10 p.m. He was taken to Lancaster County Central Arrangement where he was held on $200,000 bail.