Ephrata man arrested for burglary at Green Dragon

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man has been charged in a burglary at The Green Dragon farmer’s market last winter.

Travis W. Mengel, 24, admitted to detectives that he and another person forcibly entered buildings, stole cash from registers and a safe, and caused over $1,600 in property damage on Feb. 8, police said.

Police said they received a tip that identified Mengel as a suspect.

They’re still looking for information about the case, including information leading to the arrest of the second person involved.

