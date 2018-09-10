Ephrata man arrested for child pornography

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jeremiah E. Doster

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) - An Ephrata man is accused of possessing child pornography.

Jeremiah E. Doster, 40, was charged after police searched his home in the 1100 block of Steinmetz Road in April.

Computers and cell phones were seized from the home and forensically examined. Police said the images recovered from the devices led to Doster’s arrest.

Doster is charged with disseminating child pornography, two counts of possessing child pornography, and two counts of criminal use of a computer.