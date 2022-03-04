WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa, (WHTM) — A man from Ephrata was arrested and charged after fleeing from police while DUI, and other charges.

On Thursday, March 3, West Earl Police was made aware of a vehicle that fled from a Northern Lancaster Regional Police officer. They were able to give a description of the vehicle as well as the identity of the driver, Trevor Lamont McNeil, 31, of Ephrata.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

McNeil had an active warrant out for his arrest. A West Earl Police officer located the vehicle in the area of Newport Road and Oregon Pike. McNeil saw the officer and started to slow down as if he was pulling over, but then tried to speed away.

The officer was able to position his patrol car in front of the suspect, however, McNeil was able to back up and turn down a side street, in an attempt to lose the officers.

McNeil struck two patrol cars in the process of eluding the police, but officers were able to box McNeil in and take him into custody. This is when officers found out that McNeil also had a child in the car while he was trying to flee.

Officers took McNeil to Ephrata Hospital for a blood test and the child was evaluated by EMS and then released to a family member. McNeil is currently in the Lancaster County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

McNeil was charged with the following;

One count of Fleeing or Attempt to Elude Police

One count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

One count of Flight to avoid Apprehension

One count of DUI – Controlled Substance

One count of Resisting Arrest

One count of Accident Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle

One count of Possession of Methamphetamine

One count of Reckless Driving

One count of Driving While Suspended

McNeil is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.