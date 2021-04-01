Ephrata man faces multiple charges for alleged forced sexual acts

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A 24-year-old Ephrata man is facing multiple charges after allegedly forcing his victim to commit various sex acts from August 2012 to January 2014.

According to the East Earl Township Police Department, Jacob P. Newnam was charged with three counts of Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child, five counts of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, three counts of Indecent Assault and two counts of Sexual Assault.

Newnam was unable to post his $250,000 bail and was remanded to Lancaster County Prison.

