Ephrata man facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a child

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) — An Ephrata man is facing multiple charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Police say 24-year-old William Heagy Jr. is charged with Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Indecent Assault, and Corruption of Minors in regards to an investigation that began in March of 2020.

Heagy allegedly sexually assaulted a victim at a residence in the 2500 block of North Reading Road between 2011 and 2014. Police say the victim, who was 10-14 years old at the time was assaulted numerous times.

Heagy was interviewed by police and admitted to the assault.

Heagy was arraigned and released on $20,000 bail.