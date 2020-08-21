Ephrata Police are investigating series of broken vehicle windows

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police are investigating a series of broken vehicle windows that happened on Thursday, Aug. 20, in Ephrata Borough.

Police say the first incident was reported around 7 a.m. by a citizen who stated they observed a person around 4:40 a.m. in the street at the intersection of Pine St. and Park Ave., holding an orange object, possibly a nearby traffic cone, and then use the object to smash a windshield and side window of a box truck parked along the street near the intersection.

Police then located a second vehicle parked nearby with a shattered windshield.

Ephrata Police received two more reports of broken car windows, the third vehicle was parked in the 100 block of North State St. and with the fourth vehicle parked in the area of Lake and Franklin Streets. These victims also reported their car windows were broken sometime during the early morning hours Thursday.

Ephrata Police ask if anyone has information regarding these incidents to contact the department at 717-733-8611 or leave a tip at our Ephrata Police CrimeWatch Site.





Top Stories: