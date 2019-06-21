Ephrata police: Tip led to suspect in theft of antiques

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – A homeless man was arrested in connection with a burglary investigation where housewares and antiques were taken from an Ephrata Township home, police said.

David Dutcher Jr. was arrested after police said they received a tip from a Lancaster County antique vendor. He said he bought the items and then realized they matched stolen property on the Ephrata police Crimewatch and Facebook pages.

Police believe Dutcher broke into an occupied home in the 1200 block of Lincoln Road on the early morning of June 9. A glass jar chicken feeder, a butter churn, a clock, a sausage stuffer, and a copper wash boiler were stolen.

Dutcher was arrested Thursday. He is charged with burglary. He did not post bail and is in the Lancaster County Prison.