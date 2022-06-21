LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata police continue to investigate an armed robbery at the Turkey Hill on South State Street.

Police say just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, a man wearing a neck gaiter and sunglasses to hide his face entered the store with a gun. He later tied the clerk’s hands behind her back and demanded instructions for opening the safe. He took the cash and ran away.

Anyone with information on the incident or the robbery at the Dollar Tree in Ephrata over the week are asked to contact them through their Crimewatch site, Facebook, or by calling 717-733-8611.