EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in a Lancaster County town started an investigation after catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles.

Ephrata police say during the overnight hours of Wednesday, April 13, three separate vehicles had catalytic converters removed. Ephrata Police say the suspect’s vehicle is believed to be an early black or dark blue 2000 Chevrolet Suburban with significant rust damage to the driver’s side rear wheel.

Police say the thieves will typically choose locations that are quiet and out of the public eye and use a power tool of some kind.

Catalytic converters are part of the exhaust system. There are metals inside that can be of value and thieves will cut the piece off of the car.

“Reputable recyclers won’t take catalytic converters that don’t have some proof of where they came from so we believe it’s more of an organized effort, where a bulk of these items may be turned in to one specific place, and then they are moved somewhere else, “Christopher McKim of Ephrata Police said.

Lt. McKim says it’s best to park your car around a well-lit area and if you see anything suspicious, or hear a cutting instrument, especially at night, give police a call.