Ephrata police investigating pedestrian hit-and-run

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a pedestrian hit-and-run that occurred on the intersection of East Main and Spring Garden Streets at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday.

An Ephrata resident who lives near the intersection was passing through a crosswalk when a white sedan struck him. He was thrown over the vehicle to the ground, sustaining injuries to his face, head and right leg.

The driver stopped, yelled at the pedestrian and sped off.

The pedestrian was transported to Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital to treat non-life threatening injuries.

A witness and the victim described the vehicle as an older white sedan, which was initially driving on Spring Garden Street and turned to travel east on East Main Street where it struck the pedestrian.

The driver was described as an older white male with gray, white hair and an unshaven face.

Ephrata Police are requesting if anyone witnessed this accident or know the driver or vehicle to please call the Ephrata Police at 717-733-8611 or leave a tip on their Facebook page.