Ephrata Police issue missing person for Adamstown senior

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Ephrata Police received a missing person report for Edward D. Stoudt, 80, of Adamstown, Lancaster County.

According to police, Stoudt left his home on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. in a red BMW X3 SUV (Pa. registration, GJJ-6035) and has not returned.

“Mr. Stoudt suffers from health-related issues and maybe in the Lancaster or Berks County area,” Ephrata Police said in a release.

Stoudt was last seen wearing blue pants, a red and blue flannel shirt, and a black leather jacket with a fur collar.

Anyone with information on Stoudt’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ephrata Police Department at 717-733-8611.