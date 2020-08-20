Ephrata police searching for missing man with physical disability, mental condition

EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata police are asking for public assistance in finding Devin Cruz, 24, who was last seen at the Retreat of Lancaster County on Sunday.

Police say Cruz has a physical disability and a mental condition that places him at risk for serious injury when not medicated. He is described as a Hispanic male, 5’11, 180 pounds, with brown curly hair, blue eyes, and a beard.

He walked away from treatment at the facility and has not been in contact with his friends or family, police say. A missing endangered person alert has been issued.

Police say that this is not an unfamiliar situation as he has disappeared in the past and typically set up a campsite, panhandled or hitch-hiked with no known destination although his residence is in Wallingford, CT.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Ephrata Police Department at 717-733-8611.