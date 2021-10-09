Ephrata Police searching for tip jar thieves, asks for public’s help

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals captured in a surveillance video on Sept. 20, at the Ephrata Walmart.

The male allegedly took money from the tip jar sitting on the counter at Auntie Annes. Both individuals left the building using the front entrance.

Ephrata Police request anyone with information to contact their office at 717-738-9200.